Published 3:42 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sayfullo Saipov, the truck driver who reportedly plowed into people in New York on Tuesday, October 31 (November 1, Manila time), was an Uber driver, the company said.

Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, is accused of mowing down cyclists and pedestrians before ramming into a school bus, killing 8 people and wounding 11 more.

Uber said Saipov had been a New Jersey Uber driver for the past 6 months, with over 1,400 trips in his log.

An Uber spokesperson said, “We are horrified by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide our full assistance."

The New York Times added Saipov previously passed background checks and was not involved with other known safety incidents.

Uber has since contacted the FBI about the incident. The company has also banned the suspect from the Uber app.

Uber says it now has more than two million drivers worldwide. – Rappler.com