Published 8:02 AM, November 05, 2017

WASHINGTON DC, USA – The former Democratic Party chief seriously considered replacing Hillary Clinton with then US vice president Joe Biden as the party's White House candidate after Clinton fell ill at a public event, according to excerpts from a new memoir published Saturday, November 4.

Donna Brazile also wrote that Clinton's campaign was badly mismanaged, "anemic" and had taken on "the odor of failure." She likened the campaign's New York headquarters to a hospital ward where "someone had died."

The Washington Post published the searing details after obtaining an advance copy of Brazile's book, which will be released Tuesday, November 7.

Brazile, 57, is a longtime Democratic strategist who served as the Democratic National Committee's interim chairwoman during key months of last year's presidential campaign.

Explosive revelations from Brazile earlier in the week, published by Politico, said Clinton's team essentially took over day-to-day operations of the DNC, in essence rigging the system against Senator Bernie Sanders, who was challenging Clinton for the party's nomination.

Her allegations have convulsed the party as it struggles to rebuild, and whipped up accusations of cheating from President Donald Trump.

Brazile wrote that there were secret deliberations to use her power as party chief and begin the process of removing Clinton and running mate Senator Tim Kaine from the ticket, and replacing them with vice president Joe Biden and Senator Cory Booker.

Brazile thought they held the most appeal to working class voters and could defeat Trump.

This was in the aftermath of Clinton's collapse at a September 11 memorial event in New York that was captured on amateur video that quickly went viral.

But Brazile never carried out the plan.

"I thought of Hillary, and all the women in the country who were so proud of and excited about her. I could not do this to them," she wrote.

As for Clinton's campaign, it was poorly run and overconfident, taking minority votes for granted and putting out "stiff" and "stupid" messages, Brazile said.

She charged that the DNC was sidelined during the campaign, with Clinton's team controlling party finances and strategy.

Brazile wrote of fights with Clinton's top lieutenants, including one conference call where she complained of being treated like a "slave."

"I'm not Patsey the slave," Brazile, who is black, recalled saying. "Y'all keep whipping me and whipping me and you never give me any money or any way to do my damn job. I am not going to be your whipping girl!"

Clinton has not responded to Brazile's accusations. – Rappler.com