Phil Murphy is expected to succeed Chris Christie as governor of New Jersey

Published 10:23 AM, November 08, 2017

ASBURY PARK, USA – Cautious campaign officials had not expected the New Jersey gubernatorial race to be called before at least 9:30 pm, about 90 minutes after polls had closed. But shortly after 8 pm, CNN, then a few other networks, began announcing Phil Murphy, the Democratic nominee, as the next governor from the Garden State.

“I am a horrible skeptic and cynic in my life in general sometimes, so I’m excited and I just hope that it holds,” said Derek Roseman, media spokesperson for Murphy. “Our guys are still crunching numbers and making sure that everything is correct before we make our own announcement. But certainly if it is in fact where we think it’s going, it’s the culmination of a lot of hard work over the past 18 months.”

Slowly the realization began to sink in throughout the Arcade of the Asbury Park Convention Center, election night headquarters for the Murphy campaign, that Murphy would seize power in Trenton back to the Democratic Party after 8 years and two terms of Republican Chris Christie.



Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive who had served as ambassador to Germany under former US President Barack Obama, had run on a campaign that included the legalization of marijuana, which he estimates would raise $300 million annually in tax revenue and ease the disparity of incarceration for persons of color in the state for low-end drug offenses, and other liberal tenets such as raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, progressive taxation and making New Jersey a “sanctuary state” against US President Donald Trump’s aggressive anti-immigration platform.

With Democrats enjoying majorities in the State Senate and Assembly, Murphy will find an accommodating environment to push through his agenda when he takes office in January.

New Jersey, a state of nearly 9 million people, is home to approximately 126,000 Filipino Americans according to the 2010 Census.

Don Tagala, an ABS-CBN reporter based in Jersey City, NJ, lists immigration, the economy and safety concerns as paramount issues for Filipino-American voters, regardless of party affiliation, but saw opposition to US president Donald Trump as an energizing force among Pinoy Democrats in the Garden State.

“One thing for sure, the great political divide is also evident in the Filipino Community,” said Tagala. “Democrat and Independent Filipinos have always been anti-Trump, not necessarily pro-Hillary [Clinton] or pro-Bernie [Sanders] but are just generally unhappy with everything the President is doing or undoing for the US.

Guadagno, the Lieutenant Governor under Christie, had sought to to distance herself from the 2016 presidential candidate, who after "Bridgegate", "Beachgate" and numerous other scandals had sunk to an approval rating of 15% in a Quinnipiac University conducted in late-October.

The former sheriff of Monmouth County had criticized her political partner for trying to raise the gas tax in the state, and said it was “beyond words” when he was spotted enjoying the beach on Labor Day after beaches had been closed due to a government shutdown, and laughed off a question of whether she’d appoint Christie as senator if Democrat Bob Menendez was convicted of corruption charges.

Still, Christie’s legacy, and the challenge of running as a Republican in a state Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump by 14 points last year were too great to hurdle.

The election night program is scheduled to feature New Jersey senator Cory Booker, Murphy’s Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Murphy’s wife Tammy follow by the Governor-elect.

New Jersey was one of two states electing governors on Tuesday, November 7. In Virginia, Democrat Ralph Northam is the projected winner over Republican Ed Gillespie to replace Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

The Republican Party currently controls 34 of the country's governorships, while Democrats are governors in 15 states with one state independent. Democrats in the room are hanging their hopes that the two victories in the gubernatorial race are a harbinger for the party's success in the 2018 midterms, as Democrats look to take back the Senate and House of Representatives after losing the presidency, 1,000 state legislative seats nationwide and 12 governor's offices.

Certainly after last year's election, when Democrats were feeling at their lowest, we staked our flag pretty early with Phil that New Jersey would be the place where the first steps back from the Trump politics would begin," said Roseman, having allowed himself to accept the reality of victory.

"We worked really hard over the last year so that Democrats in New Jersey would not wake up with the same disappointment from last year." – Rappler.com