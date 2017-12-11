(UPDATED) 'The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available,' Tweeted NYPD

Published 9:18 PM, December 11, 2017

NEW YORK, USA (UPDATED) – New York police said Monday, December 11, that they were investigating an explosion of "unknown origin" in busy downtown Manhattan, and that people were being evacuated.

"The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available," the New York police department wrote on their Twitter account.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

The Mayor has been briefed on the incident in Midtown. The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene. — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 11, 2017

Media reports said that at least one person had been detained after the explosion, which took place near the city's busy Port Authority terminal, close to Times Square. – Rappler.com

