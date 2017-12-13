It marks a bitter blow to the president in one of the reddest of deep South states, and hands opposition Democrats a cherished Senate seat

Published 11:36 AM, December 13, 2017

MONTGOMERY, Alabama, USA – Democrat Doug Jones scored a stunning upset victory Tuesday, December 12, in a fiercely contested US Senate race in conservative Alabama, dealing a monumental setback to President Donald Trump, whose candidate could not overcome damaging sexual misconduct accusations.

With 92% of precincts reporting, former prosecutor Jones secured 49.5% of the vote compared to Roy Moore's 48.8%, CNN and other networks reported.

The result in the most contentious US election of 2017. It marks a bitter blow to the president in one of the reddest of deep South states, and hands opposition Democrats a cherished Senate seat from Alabama for the first time in a quarter century.

