Published 7:30 AM, December 20, 2017

OTTAWA, Canada – Canada and the United States announced Tuesday, December 19, that they will host a summit of foreign ministers in Vancouver, Canada on January 16, 2018 to seek progress on the North Korean nuclear crisis.

"We believe a diplomatic solution to the crisis is essential and possible," Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told a joint press conference with visiting United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

They have invited envoys from Japan and South Korea for the event.