Published 4:24 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipina-American was named mayor of Daly City in California, USA, ABS-CBN’s Balitang America reported on Wednesday, December 20.

Juslyn Manalo is Daly City’s first Filipina-American mayor chosen by the Daly City Council Board unopposed, replacing incumber Mayor Glenn Sylvester.

Manalo said her priority is to focus on the economic development of the city, “particularly, hotels, business offices, housing and human services,” Balitang America reported.

Manalo was previously a vice mayor for Daly City. According to her website, Manalo was raised in Daly City since she was 8 years old. She has served Filipino World War II veterans as a community service worker and helped low- to moderate-income families "find, defend, and sustain their housing."

More than a 3rd of the city’s population are of Filipino heritage.

The city’s new vice mayor is Ray Buenaventura, another Filipino-American. – Rappler.com