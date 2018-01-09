The 60-year-old Mexican drug kingpin, accused of running one of the world's biggest drug empires, has been held in solitary confinement since being extradited on January 19, 2017

Published 11:45 AM, January 09, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – A New York judge has delayed for almost a month the hearing of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, one of the world's most notorious criminals.

Guzman's attorney Eduardo Balarezo had wanted Judge Brian Cogan to push back the hearing to April. But Cogan of his own accord already delayed it from January 19 to February 15.

Balarezo said he needs more time to address the 290,000 pages of documents and thousands of other documents in the case.

The 60-year-old kingpin, accused of running one of the world's biggest drug empires, has been held in solitary confinement since being extradited on January 19.

Guzman – who twice escaped from prison in Mexico – is accused of running the Sinaloa cartel, one of the world's biggest drug empires.

He is facing 17 charges, and if convicted, he is likely to spend the rest of his life in a maximum security US prison. – Rappler.com