Published 8:35 AM, February 07, 2018

WASHINGTON DC, USA – US President Donald Trump has asked for a military parade to showcase American muscle and underscore his role as commander-in-chief, the White House said Tuesday, February 6.

Trump, who has toyed with the idea of a parade in Washington since before being sworn in, has made the request to officers, who are looking for a date.

"President Trump is incredibly supportive of America's great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe. He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation," said press secretary Sarah Sanders.

More details soon. – Rappler.com