Congress passes spending bill, sends to Trump to end shutdown
WASHINGTON, DC, USA – The US Congress passed a crucial federal spending bill on Friday, February 9, after hours of delay, sending the measure to President Donald Trump to end the nation's second government shutdown in 3 weeks.
The House voted 240 to 186 in support of a bipartisan package that extends government funding until March 23 and lifts federal spending limits by nearly $300 billion over the next two years, after the Senate cleared the measure in the middle of the night.
Congress had missed a midnight deadline when a conservative senator refused to allow an early vote on the compromise bill, but now a signature by Trump, who supports the deal, will reopen government offices. – Rappler.com