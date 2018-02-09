The House votes 240 to 186 in support of a bipartisan package that extends government funding until March 23 and lifts federal spending limits by nearly $300 billion over the next two years, after the Senate clears the measure in the middle of the night

Published 7:14 PM, February 09, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – The US Congress passed a crucial federal spending bill on Friday, February 9, after hours of delay, sending the measure to President Donald Trump to end the nation's second government shutdown in 3 weeks.

The House voted 240 to 186 in support of a bipartisan package that extends government funding until March 23 and lifts federal spending limits by nearly $300 billion over the next two years, after the Senate cleared the measure in the middle of the night.

Congress had missed a midnight deadline when a conservative senator refused to allow an early vote on the compromise bill, but now a signature by Trump, who supports the deal, will reopen government offices. – Rappler.com