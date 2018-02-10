White House counsel Don McGahn says the Democrats' memo, aimed to counter a Republican-drafted one, 'contains numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages'

Published 9:30 AM, February 10, 2018

WASHINGTON DC, USA – The White House said on Friday, February 9, that President Donald Trump has decided not to declassify a memo written by Democratic lawmakers regarding the Russia probe.

In a letter to the chair of the House intelligence committee, White House counsel Don McGahn said the memo "contains numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages" and for this reason Trump is unable to declassify it.

The Democrats' memo aimed to counter a Republican-drafted one that itself was declassified and released by the president. The Republican text alleges anti-Trump bias in the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election that brought Trump to power. – Rappler.com