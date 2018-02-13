The heads of the CIA, FBI, NSA and 3 other spy agencies are unanimous in saying that Moscow's efforts to disrupt US politics are as strong as they were in 2016

Published 11:56 PM, February 13, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – US intelligence chiefs said on Tuesday, February 13, that Russian attempts to meddle in US politics are continuing unabated – and pose a threat to mid-term Congressional elections in November.

The heads of the CIA, FBI, NSA and 3 other spy agencies were unanimous in saying that Moscow's efforts to disrupt US politics are as strong as they were in 2016.

"Throughout the entire community, we have not seen any evidence of any significant change" in Russian behavior, said Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

"This is not going to change or stop," warned National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers. – Rappler.com