(UPDATED) In his address, the US leader avoids all mention of firearms, or the politically fraught issue of gun control, vowing instead to 'tackle the difficult issue of mental health'

Published 11:43 PM, February 15, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC, USA (UPDATED) – US President Donald Trump declared the United States a country in mourning Thursday, as he announced he would visit the scene of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead.

"My fellow Americans, today I speak to a nation in grief," Trump said in a televised address following the 18th mass shooting to hit a US school since the start of the year.

In his address, the US leader avoided all mention of firearms, or the politically fraught issue of gun control, vowing instead to "tackle the difficult issue of mental health." – Rappler.com