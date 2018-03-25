Stormy Daniels tells Anderson Cooper on CBS's '60 Minutes' program that she had unprotected sex with Trump once in 2006, and was threatened by a man in a parking lot in Las Vegas when she sought to sell her story in 2011

Published 7:33 AM, March 26, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – Porn actress Stormy Daniels detailed her alleged affair with Donald Trump and the threat of violence she said she received in a bid to keep her quiet, in a highly-anticipated prime time TV interview broadcast on Sunday, March 25.

Daniels, who is seeking to be released from a non-disclosure agreement she signed, told Anderson Cooper on CBS's "60 Minutes" program that she had unprotected sex with Trump once in 2006, and was threatened by a man in a parking lot in Las Vegas when she sought to sell her story in 2011.

She said: "I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. T – taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin' all the stuff out," she said, according to a CBS transcript of the interview.

"And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom,'" Daniels said.

The experience left her shaking in fear and afraid she would drop her daughter, she added.

She said she stayed in contact with Trump after the encounter because "I thought of it as a business deal," as the tycoon had said he would try to get her on "The Apprentice," the reality TV show he hosted at the time.

On her motives for speaking out now, Daniels said she did not see herself as a victim or a part of the "Me Too" movement but simply wanted to set the record straight.

"I'm not okay with being made out to be a liar," she insisted.

Asked what she would say to Trump if he were watching the interview, she said: "He knows I'm telling the truth." – Rappler.com