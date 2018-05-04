An official says the zone is home to about 10,000 people, and the evacuation is 'voluntary'

Published 12:04 PM, May 04, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

LOS ANGELES, USA – Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano on Thursday, May 3, that came after a series of recent earthquakes.

"Department of Public Works reports steam and lava emissions from a crack in Leilani Subdivision in the area of Mohala Street," the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency wrote in a Facebook post.

An official added the zone is home to about 10,000 people, and was a "voluntary evacuation." – Rappler.com