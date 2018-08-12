United States President Donald Trump tweets a generic condemnation of racism a year after the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia

Published 4:51 PM, August 12, 2018

WASHINGTON, United States – White supremacists are set to rally outside the White House on Sunday, August 12, one year after torch-wielding neo-Nazis clashed with counter demonstrators in a deadly protest that highlighted the growing boldness of the extreme right in the United States (US).

Organized by Unite the Right – the same network that called last year's protest in Charlottesville, Virginia -- Sunday's rally will once again see the extremists stand face-to-face with anti-fascists, who are staging a counter protest.

"I don't know exactly what will happen, but it probably will not be good," tweeted Richard Spencer, a leader of the so-called "alt-right" movement, who said he would be staying away from the rally.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I will not be attending the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UniteTheRight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UniteTheRight</a> this weekend. And I recommend that others do not as well. I know that many have good intentions in going, but a rally like this does make sense at this time. I don't know exactly what will happen, but it probably will not be good.</p>— Richard