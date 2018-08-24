US senator John McCain ceasing brain cancer treatment – family
Published 11:20 PM, August 24, 2018
Updated 11:21 PM, August 24, 2018
JOHN MCCAIN. This file photo taken on January 10, 2017 shows Senator John McCain (R-AZ) during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the nomination for General John Kelly, USMC (Ret.) to be Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. File photo by Tasos Katopodis/AFP
MANILA, Philippines – US senator John McCain will be ceasing treament for his brain cancer, his family announced in a statement on Friday, August 24.
More to follow. – Rappler.com