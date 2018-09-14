Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina – official
Hurricane Florence makes landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 am (1115 GMT) on Friday, September 14
Published 8:19 PM, September 14, 2018
Updated 8:19 PM, September 14, 2018
HURRICANE FLORENCE. Storm clouds are seen over the 2nd ave pier as the force of Hurricane Florence is beginning to be felt on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
WILMINGTON, USA – Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 am (1115 GMT) on Friday, September 14, the National Hurricane Center said.
"Hurricane Florence made landfall minutes ago," NHC Director Ken Graham said in a Facebook Live video. – Rappler.com