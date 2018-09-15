North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warns residents against returning home because of the dangers posed by rising floodwaters

Published 12:12 AM, September 16, 2018

WILMINGTON, United States – The governor of North Carolina on Saturday, September 15 warned residents displaced by a killer storm against returning home because of the dangers posed by rising floodwaters.

"Know that water is rising fast everywhere, even in places that don't typically flood," said Governor Roy Cooper.

"This system is unloading epic amounts of rainfall: in some places, measured in feet, not inches," he added. (READ: Residents told to 'get out now' as Florence takes aim at Carolinas)

He added that 5 deaths have been officially confirmed as a result of Florence – which made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm – and that several others were under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. – Rappler.com