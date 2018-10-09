'We have seen conflicting reports on the safety and whereabouts of prominent Saudi journalist and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi,' Pompeo says

Published 11:56 AM, October 09, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, October 8, called for a thorough and open probe by Washington's ally Saudi Arabia into the disappearance of journalist and Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi.

"We call on the government of Saudi Arabia to support a thorough investigation of Mr Khashoggi's disappearance and to be transparent about the results of that investigation," Pompeo said in a statement, after President Donald Trump voiced concern for Khashoggi, who vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week.

Turkish officials have alleged Khashoggi was murdered inside the consulate but Riyadh denies those claims and says he left the compound on his own.

"We have seen conflicting reports on the safety and whereabouts of prominent Saudi journalist and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi," Pompeo said.

State Department senior officials have spoken with Saudi Arabia through diplomatic channels about the matter, the top US diplomat added.

Khashoggi, a US resident for about the past year, has written articles critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On the eve of his planned marriage to a Turkish woman, he entered the consulate Tuesday and has not been seen since. – Rappler.com