Hurricane Michael is the most powerful storm to hit Florida's northern Panhandle area in more than a century

Published 3:34 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – "Hurricane Michael is an unprecedented event and cannot be compared to any of our previous events. Do not risk your life, leave NOW if you were told to do so," The National Weather Service warned on October 3 as Hurricane Michael swelled to an "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 155 miles an hour, Hurricane Michael made landfall on the Florida Panhandle on October 10.

After nearly 3 hours of strong winds and heavy rains, Michael flooded homes and streets, and toppled trees and power lines in the Gulf of Mexico beachfront area. Roads in Panama City were virtually impassable and trees, satellite dishes, and traffic lights lay in the streets.

Here are some of the images of the aftermath of what Florida Governor Rick Scott called "the worst storm that our Florida Panhandle has seen in a century."

