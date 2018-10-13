Hurricane Michael is the most powerful storm to hit Florida's northern Panhandle area in more than a century
Published 3:34 PM, October 13, 2018
Updated 3:39 PM, October 13, 2018
RUINED LANDSCAPE. The damage wrought by Hurricane Michael over Mexico Beach, Florida on October 11, 2018. Photo by James E. Wyatt/US Customs and Border Protection/AFP
MANILA, Philippines – "Hurricane Michael is an unprecedented event and cannot be compared to any of our previous events. Do not risk your life, leave NOW if you were told to do so," The National Weather Service warned on October 3 as Hurricane Michael swelled to an "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm.
Packing maximum sustained winds of 155 miles an hour, Hurricane Michael made landfall on the Florida Panhandle on October 10.
After nearly 3 hours of strong winds and heavy rains, Michael flooded homes and streets, and toppled trees and power lines in the Gulf of Mexico beachfront area. Roads in Panama City were virtually impassable and trees, satellite dishes, and traffic lights lay in the streets.
Here are some of the images of the aftermath of what Florida Governor Rick Scott called "the worst storm that our Florida Panhandle has seen in a century."
DESTRUCTION. Strong winds and heavy rains brought by Hurricane Michael flooded homes and streets and toppled trees on October 10, 2018. Photo by Glenn Fawcett/US Customs and Border Protection/AFP
DAMAGED. Boats are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018, in Panama City, Florida. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP
PICKING UP THE PIECES. Amanda Logsdon begins the process of trying to clean up her home after the roof was blown off by the passing winds of hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018, in Panama City, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
KEEPING IT DRY. A family hangs clothes to dry outside their house on October 11, 2018, in Panama City, Florida. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP
'MOORED'. Boats damaged by Hurricane Michael sit at the Moorings of Carrabelle marina on October 12, 2018, in Carrabelle, Florida. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images/AFP
AFTER THE STORM. A truck stops while surveying the road destroyed during Hurricane Michael near Eastpoint, Florida, on October 12, 2018. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP
POWER RESTORATION. Utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida ,on October 12, 2018. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP
TWO DAYS AFTER. People stand in line at a supermarket in Port Saint Joe, Florida, on October 12, 2018. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP
GONE. Claire mourns as she sees the damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida, on October 12, 2018. Photo by Hector Retamal/AFP
NOTHING LEFT. Kevin Guaranta carries an American flag he found as he walks on the foundations of what were homes that were demolished after Hurricane Michael passed through Mexico Beach, Florida, on October 12, 2018. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
– Rappler.com