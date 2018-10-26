FBI confirms Democratic Senator Cory Booker is latest target of suspicious packages

Published 9:46 PM, October 26, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Democratic US Senator Cory Booker is the latest target in a spree of 11 suspicious packages sent to opponents of Donald Trump, the FBI said Friday, October 26.

"The #FBI has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker," the FBI posted on Twitter.

Booker, seen as a potential candidate for the 2020 presidential election, is among politicians, other public figures and TV news network CNN to have been singled out in the campaign.

The announcement came as hundreds of officers from the bureau, US Secret Service and other agencies hunted the culprit or culprits behind a spree of devices sent by mail or courier that politicians on all sides have branded "terrorism." – Rappler. com

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.