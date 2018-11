The exact nature of the charges against Assange is not immediately known

Published 1:03 PM, November 16, 2018

WASHINGTON DC, USA – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was behind a massive dump of classified US documents in 2010, has been charged in the United States, WikiLeaks said Thursday night, November 15.

Prosecutors revealed the existence of the sealed indictment inadvertently in a court filing in an unrelated case, WikiLeaks said. The exact nature of the charges against Assange was not immediately known.

