HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

GEORGE H.W. BUSH (1924-2018)

Head of political dynasty, war hero

The decorated war pilot, oilman, and diplomat who later became the 41st US President steered America through the end of the Cold War

by Agence France-Presse

GEORGE H.W. BUSH (1924-2018)

Head of political dynasty, war hero

The decorated war pilot, oilman, and diplomat who later became the 41st US President steered America through the end of the Cold War

by Agence France-Presse