Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says they want China to 'cease its illegal cyber activities'

Published 12:01 AM, December 21, 2018

WASHINGTON, United States – The US Justice Department on Thursday, December 20, announced fresh indictments of Chinese government hackers who allegedly targeted scores of companies in a dozen countries, which US officials said showed Beijing had not fulfilled its pledge to stop such actions.

In an operation coordinated with US allies in Europe and Asia, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the move was being made to rebuff "China's economic aggression."

"We want China to cease its illegal cyber activities," Rosenstein said. – Rappler.com