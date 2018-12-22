Operations for several US agencies will cease on the morning of December 22 after Congress adjourns without passing a spending deal

Published 8:45 AM, December 22, 2018

WASHINGTON, USA – The US House of Representatives adjourned Friday, December 21, without Congress passing a spending deal, assuring a partial government shutdown at midnight as President Donald Trump and lawmakers remain at odds over border wall funding.

Operations for several key agencies will cease in the early hours of Saturday, December 22, despite the last-gasp talks that continued on Capitol Hill between White House officials and congressional leaders in both parties.

Trump is seeking $5 billion for construction of a wall on the US border with Mexico but Democrats are staunchly opposed, and the absence of an elusive deal means federal funds for dozens of agencies will lapse at midnight. – Rappler.com