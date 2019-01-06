'Not much headway made today,' says US President Donald Trump as the partial US government shutdown enters its 3rd week

Published 8:14 AM, January 06, 2019

WASHINGTON DC, USA – Talks aimed at ending a partial United States government shutdown which entered its 3rd week on Saturday, January 5, made little progress but were to continue on Sunday, January 6, President Donald Trump said.

An impasse with lawmakers over Trump's demand for billions of dollars to pay for a wall on the border with Mexico has shut 25% of the government since December 22, 2018. (READ: Trump warns U.S. government shutdown could last a 'long time')

Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday met with representatives of Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Republican-controlled Senate, as well as Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, which since last Thursday, January 3, is under Democratic control.

"V.P. Mike Pence and team just left the White House. Briefed me on their meeting with the Schumer/Pelosi representatives. Not much headway made today. Second meeting set for tomorrow," Trump said on Twitter.

V.P. Mike Pence and team just left the White House. Briefed me on their meeting with the Schumer/Pelosi representatives. Not much headway made today. Second meeting set for tomorrow. After so many decades, must finally and permanently fix the problems on the Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019

Under the previous Republican-controlled Congress, the Senate unanimously passed a measure to fully fund the government until February 8, allowing more time for debate on issues including border security.

That measure was also under House consideration, but Trump on December 20, 2018, reversed course and rejected it under pressure from ultraconservative lawmakers and media personalities.

While the US military and other major agencies are still fully funded, the impasse has left 800,000 government workers from other departments furloughed or working without pay.

Those on the job and not being paid include airline security officers from the Transportation Security Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, and others.

The shutdown has left the Smithsonian museums, a major tourist draw, shuttered, garbage piling up at national parks, and workers concerned about paying their bills.

The shutdown has also been a factor in stock market volatility.

Building a wall along the 3,200-kilometer US-Mexico frontier was a central plank in the 2016 election campaign of Trump, who has sought to equate immigrants with crime, drugs, and gangs.

"This is national security we're talking about," he said on Friday, January 4. – Rappler.com