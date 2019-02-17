Nauert ends bid to be next U.S. ambassador to U.N.
'The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw,' says former Fox news anchor and state department spokeswoman Heather Nauert
Published 9:49 AM, February 17, 2019
Updated 9:53 AM, February 17, 2019
HEATHER NAUERT. In this file photo taken on November 30, 2017, US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing in Washington, DC. File photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP
WASHINGTON, United States – Former Fox News anchor and State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saturday, February 16 that she has withdrawn from consideration to be the next US ambassador to the United Nations.
"The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw," Nauert said in a statement. – Rappler.com