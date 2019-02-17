'The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw,' says former Fox news anchor and state department spokeswoman Heather Nauert

Published 9:49 AM, February 17, 2019

WASHINGTON, United States – Former Fox News anchor and State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saturday, February 16 that she has withdrawn from consideration to be the next US ambassador to the United Nations.

"The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw," Nauert said in a statement. – Rappler.com