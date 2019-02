Senator Bernie Sanders, 77, makes the announcement in a radio interview in his home state of Vermont

Published 7:51 PM, February 19, 2019

WASHINGTON DC, USA – Senator Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday, February 19, he is running for president, launching a second bid for the White House after a surprisingly strong run for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

Sanders, 77, made the announcement in a radio interview in his home state of Vermont.

"I wanted to let the people of the state of Vermont know about this first," said Sanders on Vermont Public Radio. – Rappler.com