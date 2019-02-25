'We're getting very, very close,' says US President Donald Trump of a trade deal with China

Published 11:03 PM, February 25, 2019

Washington DC, USA – US President Donald Trump said Monday, February 25, he expects a "signing summit" with China on trade, with negotiators "very, very close" to a deal.

Speaking at a meeting with US governors, Trump said he expects trade negotiators to return quickly "and we're going to have another summit."

"We're going to have a signing summit, which is even better. So hopefully we can get that completed. But we're getting very, very close," he said.

Trumo said on Sunday, February 24 that the US was delaying a planned increase of tariffs on more than $200 billion in Chinese exports after "substantial progress" were made in trade talks. – Rappler.com