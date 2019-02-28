President Donald Trump insists that Michael Cohen's testimony has provided no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia in the 2016 US election

Published 3:49 PM, February 28, 2019

HANOI, Vietnam – President Donald Trump sought to discredit his former lawyer Michael Cohen Thursday, February 28, after the ex-aide's bombshell congressional testimony in which he essentially called Trump a criminal.

"He lied a lot," Trump told a press conference in Vietnam after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump insisted that Cohen's testimony Wednesday, February 27, had provided no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia in the 2016 US election.

Cohen told the lawmakers he had no direct knowledge of collusion but that he had suspicions. (READ: Trump branded a 'conman' as ex-lawyer savages him in U.S. Congress)

The president complained that the testimony took place during the summit with Kim.

"I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing," Trump said.

Trump again insisted the probe into Russian collusion is a "hoax" and a "witchhunt." – Rappler.com