Published 12:25 AM, March 14, 2019

WASHINGTON DC, USA – President Donald Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort, already facing 47 months in prison for tax and bank fraud, was sentenced to an additional 43 months in prison Wednesday, March 13, on conspiracy charges.

"The defendant is not public enemy number one," US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in delivering the sentence in a hushed courtroom.

"But he is not a victim either," Jackson said, adding that the veteran Republican lobbyist had shown little remorse and had lied repeatedly.

Manafort's case is the highest-profile yet stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. – Rappler.com