In Canada, 4 killed in 'targeted' shootings
MONTREAL, Canada – Four people were shot dead on Monday, April 15, in 3 areas of the western Canadian town of Penticton, federal police said, describing the shootings as a "targeted incident."
"We have determined 4 people are deceased at 3 locations within a 4 kilometer (2.5 mile) radius," Superintendent Ted De Jager said in a press conference.
A 60-year-old man handed himself in and was detained after police were called over the first two killings late on Monday morning, De Jager said.
Investigators then discovered the bodies of two more victims during a search of the suburbs of the city, population around 30,000.
A motive had not been established by Monday night, but the victims and the suspect all knew each other, local media reported.
"We have been able to determine that this was a targeted incident," De Jager said. – Rappler.com
