Mueller found Russians did not have Trump's cooperation in 2016 election – Barr
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
WASHINGTON DC, USA – The Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 US election concluded that neither President Donald Trump nor his campaign cooperated with the Russians, Attorney General Bill Barr announced Thursday, April 18.
"The special counsel's report states that his investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities," he said. – Rappler.com
