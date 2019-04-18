Canada reunites Syrian refugee family after fire claims 7 kids
OTTAWA, Canada – A Syrian refugee who lost seven children in a Halifax house fire has been reunited in Canada with siblings and more family members will join them Thursday, April 18, a lawmaker said.
The family was among tens of thousands of Syrian refugees welcomed by Canada over the past 4 years. (READ: Canada welcomes 10,000th Syrian refugee)
Kawthar Barho, 30, and her family fled the northern Syrian city of Raqa, where Islamic State militants had established their de facto capital.
They settled in the Atlantic port city of Halifax in 2017, but in February a fire ravaged their two-story home.
Her children, aged four months to 15 years old, died in the blaze. Her husband Ebraheim remains in hospital, recovering from severe burns.
Ottawa has fast-tracked travel permits as well as security and health screenings to bring over members of her extended family to provide support.
"One group of family members arrived in February, and remain by her side," said MP Andy Fillmore in a statement.
"We can now share that one additional group of family members is set to arrive in Canada today," Filmore added.
Through the refugee aid group, the Heart Society, Kawthar Barho thanked Canadian supporters "in a very dark time."
The group said she continues to spend her time "in the hospital by her husband's side supporting him on his long road to recovery." – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.