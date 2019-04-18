Redacted Mueller report released by U.S. Justice Department
WASHINGTON DC, USA – The US Department of Justice released a redacted version on Thursday, April 18, of special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
The report by the former FBI director was handed over to the House and Senate judiciary committees and released to the public on the Justice Department's website. (You can access it here.)
Some sections of the 400-page report were blacked out by Attorney General Bill Barr to protect ongoing investigations and for other reasons.
The report focuses on Russia's interference in the 2016 election, whether the Trump campaign helped in that effort and whether Trump tried to obstruct justice.
At a press conference ahead of the release of the report, Barr said Mueller had found no evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russia. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.