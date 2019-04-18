The report focuses on Russia's interference in the 2016 election, whether the Trump campaign helped in that effort and whether Trump tried to obstruct justice

Published 12:09 AM, April 19, 2019

WASHINGTON DC, USA – The US Department of Justice released a redacted version on Thursday, April 18, of special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The report by the former FBI director was handed over to the House and Senate judiciary committees and released to the public on the Justice Department's website. (You can access it here.)

Some sections of the 400-page report were blacked out by Attorney General Bill Barr to protect ongoing investigations and for other reasons.

The report focuses on Russia's interference in the 2016 election, whether the Trump campaign helped in that effort and whether Trump tried to obstruct justice.

At a press conference ahead of the release of the report, Barr said Mueller had found no evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russia. – Rappler.com