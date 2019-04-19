According to several media reports, US House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler is requiring Attorney General William Barr to submit to them the documents by May 1 at 10 am

Published 10:12 PM, April 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to submit to the panel an unredacted version of the controversial Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Several reports quoted on Friday, April 19, committee chairman Representative Jerrold Nadler, a democrat, requiring Attorney General William Barr to submit to them the documents by May 1 at 10 am.

Barr and the DOJ released on Thursday, April 18, the redacted version of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller that showed, among others, how President Donald Trump tried to stop the investigation into Russian meddling in the elections that had him winning the presidency over Democrat bet Hillary Clinton.

"My Committee needs and is entitled to the full version of the report and the underlying evidence consistent with past practice," Nadler said in a statement on Friday, as quoted by the Washington Post.

"I cannot accept any proposal which leaves most of Congress in the dark, as they grapple with their duties of legislation, oversight, and constitutional accountability."

Nadler said the redactions by Barr were "significant."

"Even the redacted version of the report outlines serious instances of wrongdoing by President Trump and some of his closest associates," Nadler said.

He added: "It now falls to Congress to determine the full scope of that alleged misconduct and to decide what steps we must take going forward."

Following the release of the redacted version, the White House has highlighted how Mueller said in the report that investigators found "no collusion" between Trump and Russia.

Analysts pointed out that the release of the Mueller report could only be the start of a more extensive investigation by the House.

For starters, the House can summon witnesses, said Professor Charles Tiefer of the University of Baltimore.

"This 400-plus page report is not the underlying information alluded to in the report, like copies of emails or other documents, that provides broader information about so many matters. The House has every reason to seek and to receive the underlying information," Tiefer said. – Lian Buan/Rappler.com