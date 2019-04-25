Former U.S. VP Biden announces 2020 run for White House
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
WASHINGTON DC, USA – Former US Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday, April 25, he was entering the 2020 White House race, joining an already crowded list of candidates running on the Democratic Party platform.
"The core values of this nation... our standing in the world... our very democracy... everything that has made America – America – is at stake. That's why today I'm announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," he said on Twitter. – Rappler.com
