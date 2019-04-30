University of North Carolina's Charlotte campus tweets: 'Shots reported near Kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately'

Published 7:42 AM, May 01, 2019

CHARLOTTE, USA – At least two people were killed and several wounded Tuesday, April 30, in a shooting at the University of North Carolina's Charlotte campus, staff and local media reported.

"Shots reported near Kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," the university's office of emergency management tweeted.

The Charlotte Observer said two people were dead and two others had life-threatening injuries. The local Fox television affiliate identified the dead as boys aged 17 and 18.

"Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location," the emergency office added, saying police were "sweeping buildings" and calling on students to follow officers' instructions. – Rappler.com