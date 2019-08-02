'Russia is solely responsible for the treaty's demise,' US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says

Published 5:10 PM, August 02, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

BANGKOK, Thailand – The United States on Friday, August 2, formally abandoned the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia, a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, accusing Moscow of deliberately violating the Cold War-era arms pact.

"The US withdrawal...of the treaty takes effect today," Pompeo said on a visit to Bangkok for a regional summit.

"Russia is solely responsible for the treaty's demise." – Rappler.com