LOS ANGELES, USA – At least 3 people were killed and 9 others injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in southern Los Angeles late Tuesday, October 29, authorities and local media reports said.

Aerial footage from local TV news channels showed paramedics treating the injured in a yard between a nail salon and a residential home in Long Beach.

Neighbors said the shooting took place at a Halloween party, according to broadcaster CBS.

The wounded were transported to local hospitals, the Long Beach Fire Department said on Twitter. – Rappler.com