MANILA, Philippines – The US House of Representatives' Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold an open hearing on Wednesday evening (Manila), November 13 – the first such hearing on the impeachment inquiry involving US President Donald Trump.

US House lawmakers will hold the hearing with US charge d'affaires in Kiev Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent. Both Taylor and Kent have already provided evidence against Trump in private testimony.

The chamber on October 31 voted to advance the impeachment process targeting Trump.

The US president is accused of withholding military aid to compel Ukraine to mount an embarrassing corruption probe against his Democratic election rival Joe Biden – effectively using US foreign policy in an illegal shakedown for his personal political benefit.

– with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com