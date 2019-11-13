WASHINGTON DC, USA – Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani implemented an "irregular" policy channel that undermined US relations with Ukraine while seeking to help the president politically, a key witness told the Trump impeachment hearing Wednesday, November 13.

A hold on critical US military aid until Kiev committed to investigate Trump rivals "was driven by the irregular policy channel I had come to understand was guided by Mr. Giuliani," said Washington's top envoy to Ukraine, William Taylor. (LIVE: Open hearing on Trump impeachment inquiry)

The push to get Ukraine's president to commit to probing an energy company linked to the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden "showed how the official foreign policy of the United States was undercut by the irregular efforts led by Mr. Giuliani," Taylor added.

Taylor said he had made known to the administration his view that "withholding security assistance in exchange for help with a domestic political campaign in the United States would be crazy." – Rappler.com