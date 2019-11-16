LOS ANGELES, USA – The teenager who shot dead two classmates at his California high school before turning the gun on himself died in a hospital, the sheriff's department said on Friday, November 15. (READ: 2 killed in California school shooting; teen in custody)

Nathaniel Berhow went on a rampage at Saugus High School near Los Angeles before shooting himself in the head on Thursday, his 16th birthday.

"He died at 3:32 pm" on Friday, Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told Agence France-Presse (AFP). – Rappler.com