This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – A plane crash has killed at least 9 people and injured at least 3 in South Dakota in the United States, various American news outlets reported on Saturday, November 30 (December 1, Manila time).

Some 12 people were aboard the plane when it crashed in Brule County as it made its way from Chamberlain towards Idaho. The 3 survivors were taken to Sioux Falls for treatment, according to the Washington Post.

Two of the dead, reports said, were children.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but the plane flew amid strong winds caused by a winter storm over parts of South Dakota.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators were said to be on their way as of press time to investigate the crash. – Rappler.com