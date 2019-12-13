WASHINGTON DC, USA – US lawmakers took the grave step Friday, December 13, of approving two charges against Donald Trump, setting up a full House of Representatives vote to impeach the president over his alleged misconduct.

Democrats and Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee voted along strict party lines, 23 to 17, appearing somber as they put Trump on track to become only the third president to be impeached in US history.

More to follow. – Rappler.com