HOUSTON, United States – A shooting killed two people and wounded at least 7 while they were filming a music video in the United States state of Texas, authorities said Saturday, December 28.

"We are now at 9 total gunshot wound victims: two were confirmed deceased at scene, one was critical, the others remain hospitalized," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The attack on a group of Hispanic men in their 20s occurred around 9:30 pm Saturday at a parking lot in a residential Houston neighborhood, Gonzalez said at a media briefing that night.

A video posted on Twitter Saturday morning by a Houston Chronicle reporter showed bloodstains on the ground in the parking lot and cars dotted with bullet holes.

Here’s the scene where 9 people were shot — and two killed — last night just north of Houston. Police are no longer here, but there’s still quite a bit of blood, and bulletholes in a few cars/windows nearby. pic.twitter.com/XWgXkOvmjp — Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) December 28, 2019

"There were other vehicles that were staged there, and they were filming some type of music video when, all of a sudden, basically they were ambushed, we believe by individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots into the parking lot," Gonzalez said in the media briefing.

Police do not yet know the motive for the shooting, he added. (READ: LIST: The worst mass shootings in U.S. history)

According to government figures, around 40,000 people died from gunfire in 2017 in the US, a country that is plagued by frequent gun violence. – Rappler.com