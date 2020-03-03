HOUSTON, USA – Former White House hopeful Beto O'Rourke announced Monday, March 2, he is backing Joe Biden for president, the latest in a series of high-profile endorsements one day before the biggest voting day on the Democratic primary schedule. (READ: Resurgent Biden earns Klobuchar, Buttigieg backing before Super Tuesday)

"I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden," O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, told a rally in Dallas that also featured former presidential candidate-turned-Biden-endorser, Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"In Joe Biden we have that man" who can beat President Donald Trump and "re-establish the moral authority of the United States," an animated O'Rourke told the crowd on the eve of Super Tuesday, when Texas and 13 other states cast ballots.

"He's decent, he's kind, he's caring, he's empathetic," said O'Rourke, who was an early star in the Democratic race but withdrew in November.

Klobuchar, of Minnesota, dropped out of contention Monday and quickly endorsed Biden.

"If we spend the next 4 months dividing our party and dividing each other we will watch Donald Trump spend the next 4 years dividing this country," she said at the loud Biden rally.

"It is time for a president that will bring decency and dignity back to the White House," she continued. "I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than by joining his."

Earlier in the evening another former rival, Pete Buttigieg, also gave his support to Barack Obama's former vice president.