MONTREAL, Canada – Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia announced on Monday, March 9.

The victim, a senior residing at an elderly care facility, "was infected with COVID-19 (and) passed away last night," the province's health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters. (READ: Threat of coronavirus pandemic now 'very real' – WHO)

British Columbia's Health Minister Adrian Dix said the victim was a man but did not give his age.

Henry said he had been a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. Two other residents and a caregiver had also tested positive for the disease.

The long-term care facility has a capacity for around 200 elderly people.

Canada has recorded at least 71 confirmed or presumed coronavirus cases. Most are in the most populated province, Ontario, or in British Columbia.

Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, 113,255 cases have been recorded in 101 countries and territories, killing 3,964 people, according to an AFP toll based on official sources on Monday. – Rappler.com