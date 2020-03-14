WASHINGTON, USA – The US House of Representatives early Saturday, March 14, overwhelmingly passed a coronavirus relief package for Americans hit by the outbreak.

The measure passed by 363 votes to 40 and will now move to the Senate. President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the bill before the vote and urged both Republicans and Democrats to back it.

"This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers," Trump tweeted, adding that he had directed the Treasury and Labor secretaries to issue regulations to ensure small businesses would not be hurt by the measures.

"I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES!" he wrote.

"I will always put the health and well-being of American families FIRST.

"Look forward to signing the final Bill, ASAP!" – Rappler.com